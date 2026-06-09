Uncovered Bodycam Video Shows Pima Sheriff Handling Nancy Guthrie Case Caught With Undeclared Gun at Airport

Newly uncovered on bodycam footage shows Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos being stopped and questioned by airport cops after bringing an undeclared, loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint.

The footage — from November 6, 2024 — was first obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. It shows a cross-armed Nanos being asked by officers at Tucson International Airport why he brought a Glock handgun through security.

Nanos explained he and his wife stayed at a local resort the night before and noticed he had the gun in his car.

“I didn’t want to leave it in the valet, so I stuck it in that bag, the backpack, [and] took everything to the room,” Nanos said. “Got up this morning in a rush, when we were late and just threw everything here.”

Nanos was not arrested or charged, but he ended up missing the flight to Southern California he was trying to make; Nanos had a Laguna Beach vacation planned.

🚨🚨🚨NEW: Bodycam video shows police at the Tucson International Airport reading Sheriff Nanos a Miranda warning after he brought an undeclared, loaded gun to a TSA checkpoint on his way to vacation in Laguna Beach. Nanos was not charged, but he missed his flight and had to… https://t.co/CPyJiwjNvX pic.twitter.com/8DOWEtBtwb — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) June 9, 2026

The sheriff was read a Miranda warning for the undeclared gun.

Fox News reported Nanos was pulled in for questioning after a TSA agent spotted the gun in the X-Ray machine, along with “five rounds in the magazine and another in the chamber.” The Pima County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

The outlet explained:

Active-duty law enforcement officers are typically allowed to fly armed if they meet federal requirements and notify the airline in advance, according to the TSA. However, critics have complained to the county board of supervisors that the sheriff was treated more leniently than the average citizen would have been.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been handling the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom since February. Nancy Guthrie has been missing for from her Tucson, Arizona home for 129 days.

Savannah Guthrie discussed her decision to return to work one day before the bodycam footage was released.

“I can’t really look at you everyday without crying,” she said on Monday. “You know, it’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will.”

Watch above via Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz’s X post.

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