‘An Outright Pig!’ Trump Goes Off on Graham Platner and Controversial Dem In New Jersey

President Donald Trump trashed Democratic nominee for Maine’s U.S. Senate seat, Graham Platner, as “an outright pig” in a scathing attack during an Oval Office event on Wednesday.

Platner secured the nomination Tuesday despite a campaign that has been dogged for months by controversy over past online comments, allegations surrounding a tattoo said to resemble a Nazi Totenkopf symbol, reports of sexting with women outside his marriage, and abuse allegations.

Trump was initially asked about a different Democratic hopeful, New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy, and his “connection” to Omar Abdel Rahman, the Islamist cleric known as the “Blind Sheikh.”

Hamawy, a physician, testified as a defense witness in Abdel Rahman’s 1995 trial of Abdel Rahman. The jihadist was later convicted plotting attacks on New York City landmarks, including the United Nations headquarters, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, and FBI offices.

Hamawy’s role in the trial, which he defended as a professional obligation and not an endorsement of the cleric, has reemerged with his campaign.

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s terrible. I’ve seen him. I saw it. They were very good friends and you look at the – you go back and look at what happened during that period of time. He was a witness at the trial for him. A positive witness for him. He said the most glowing things. He admitted he knocked down the World Trade Center. I think it’s another one, if you look,” the president said of Hamawy.

Rounding on Platner, he said, “I actually think the one in Maine is worse because he is just an outright pig. He is like a pig. I watched him a couple of times. He is like a pig, is what he reminds me of.”

“I come with good names for people. I don’t want to stick him with that one. Pigs would be very upset about it,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

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