Jon Stewart was unimpressed with Kristen Welker’s handling of a Meet the Press interview with President Donald Trump that ended with the president storming out.

On Monday’s The Daily Show, Stewart played clips from the interview and accused Welker of making “one of the worst pleas in the history of journalism” when she tried to keep Trump in his seat during the chat that aired on Sunday.

“We traveled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview,” Welker told Trump as the interview blew up.

The walkout came after a heated exchange during which Welker challenged Trump on election fraud claims.

“You can’t leave, sir! I was in business class!” Stewart said, mocking Welker. “Mr. President, please, Wisconsin, Wheel of Fortune is on an hour earlier here. These people are savages. Their Chinese restaurants only serve Szechuan, no Cantonese to be found. We’ll all die of consumption.

He added that he hopes journalists will watch the exchange and be less willing to “back down” when pressing the president on issues.

Stewart lost it over an exchange between Welker and the president about the weather during the Sunday interview.

“I sat in the rain with you for an hour,” Trump said as the interview went off the rails.

The president mentioned the weather multiple times in the interview, and Stewart played a clip of Welker saying that she and the president “acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain.”

“You were inside! There was no challenge from the rain! F*ck that! No! Donald Trump was not thrown off by the ambient noise during the interview. In fact, ambient farm rain is the least disruptive noise environment he conducts interviews in!” Stewart said.

He then played clips of Trump speaking to the press outside of Air Force One, on top of the White House, and other scenarios where weather and noise did not seem to be an issue.

“Donald Trump didn’t storm out because of the rain. He stormed out because he was challenged, not because he was distracted,” Stewart said. “So maybe it’s time we stop making excuses for that man in order to preserve access to his constant bullsh*t.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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