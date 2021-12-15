Larry Kudlow Calls for Elon Musk to Run the Federal Reserve: ‘The Guy is a Genius’

Larry Kudlow on Wednesday endorsed billionaire Elon Musk to become the Federal Reserve’s future chairman.

In a segment with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, the former Trump administration official said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) had been “right” about inflation “better than most,” adding, “He has been warning about inflation since early last summer. He is the guy saying no more spending because that creates inflation. He’s also said to the Fed, ‘Stop your money creation.’ The guy is a genius. He’s just doing exactly the right thing. He’s almost as smart as Elon Musk, who I think should someday run the Federal Reserve board.”

“Say it again?” Smith exclaimed.

“He is so smart,” Kudlow responded. “He is such a libertarian free-enterpriser that he would squash inflation. He would be an activist. He wouldn’t pony around in the swamp of Washington, ‘Oh me oh me oh my oh my,’ with all these bureaucrats and 10,000 economists. I doubt if Elon Musk has ever talked to an economist, which makes him uniquely qualified to run the Federal Reserve. I had dealings with him in the White House and I was totally impressed, and on top of all that, he’s saying to the government — to the president — ‘I don’t want electric car subsidies — I don’t want electric gas station subsidies. In fact, I don’t want your bill. How’s that?”

Kudlow notably developed a career in finance despite his lack of a formal degree in economics. He led the National Economic Council under former President Donald Trump after serving as a CNBC host. He’s presently a host on Fox Business Network.

Musk was in the news again on Wednesday for feuding with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Twitter. Warren wrote on Twitter that the “rigged tax code” should be changed so Musk would “actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” prompting Musk to reply, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Smith endorsed Kudlow’s proposal, saying of Musk, “He’s so wealthy, he’s willing to say it like it is.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com