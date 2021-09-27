Lauren Boebert Mocked for Bizarre Tweet Invoking Tylenol In Attempt to Make a Point About Vaccines

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) attempted to make a point about vaccines Monday with a bizarre comparison to Tylenol.

“I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol. Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great,” Boebert tweeted Monday (and yes, it included an Office Space GIF).

I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol. Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/LaaNHhaokn — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 27, 2021

There have been breakthrough Covid-19 cases reported, and people in high-risk groups are able to get booster shots now, but the vaccines have been overwhelmingly effective against serious illness and death.

Also, headaches are not communicable diseases and are not comparable to a virus that has killed over 680,000 people in the United States.

Boebert was roundly mocked for attempting this comparison, including by fellow members of Congress.

Perfect example of how the radical GQP views vaccines – ignoring the relationship between effectiveness and population, with zero care at all for anyone other than herself. https://t.co/Pqqs7j3q6R — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 27, 2021

My son got a headache three days ago. Now I have a headache. But before I take any Tylenol, I’m going to do my own research. Then I’m going to talk to my cousin’s friend. https://t.co/mr4jy7fhri — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2021

She’s so dumb it hurts. https://t.co/sqRUb8fiwn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 27, 2021

What’s worse? How incredibly ignorant and uninformed the new breed of #MAGA GOP members of Congress are, or that they so proudly and obliviously flaunt their ignorance for all to see while thinking they’re making a clever point? #idiocracy https://t.co/A6F8Rzl7GW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 27, 2021

I hope you are joking. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 27, 2021

