Lauren Boebert Mocked for Bizarre Tweet Invoking Tylenol In Attempt to Make a Point About Vaccines

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) attempted to make a point about vaccines Monday with a bizarre comparison to Tylenol.

“I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol. Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great,” Boebert tweeted Monday (and yes, it included an Office Space GIF).

There have been breakthrough Covid-19 cases reported, and people in high-risk groups are able to get booster shots now, but the vaccines have been overwhelmingly effective against serious illness and death.

Also, headaches are not communicable diseases and are not comparable to a virus that has killed over 680,000 people in the United States.

Boebert was roundly mocked for attempting this comparison, including by fellow members of Congress.

