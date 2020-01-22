Friendly words were exchanged by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) late Wednesday night after Day Two of impeachment hearings commenced in the U.S. Senate.

“Good job, you’re very well spoken,” Graham reportedly stated to Schiff.

Senator Graham and Chairman Schiff who are both leading voices on opposite sides of the impeachment of President Donald Trump could be seen shaking hands.

Sen Graham walking out of the Capitol encounters Schiff, shakes his hand and says, “Good job, you’re very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/Ne1f8TB7Qz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 23, 2020

“Good job,” @LindseyGrahamSC tells @RepAdamSchiff as the impeachment trial wraps for the day. “Very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/NC9jC3367o — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 23, 2020

Photo via Ryan J. Reilly

