Lindsey Graham Pals With Adam Schiff Post Impeachment: ‘Very Well Spoken’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 22nd, 2020, 11:34 pm

Friendly words were exchanged by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) late Wednesday night after Day Two of impeachment hearings commenced in the U.S. Senate.

“Good job, you’re very well spoken,” Graham reportedly stated to Schiff.

Senator Graham and Chairman Schiff who are both leading voices on opposite sides of the impeachment of President Donald Trump could be seen shaking hands.

Photo via Ryan J. Reilly

