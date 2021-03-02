Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday he believed there should be a “process” for hearing from those who have accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment.

“Rather than jumping to the conclusion that he should resign, I think what should happen is there should be a process, where the people who make the accusations can be heard, and he can defend himself,” Graham told Fox News during a brief interview in the Capito. “I think that’s the best thing for the people of New York, and the best thing for the country.”

Multiple women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, including two former aides. The most recent, Anna Ruch, came forward this week to accuse Cuomo of harassing her at a wedding reception in 2019.

At least one fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Kathleen Rice, has called for Cuomo to step down. “The time has come,” Rice wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The governor must resign.”

Watch above via Fox News.

