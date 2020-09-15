Attorney General Bill Barr spoke recently with Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and went off on Democrats over “mob violence,” mail-in voting, and the idea that President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office and “seize power” if he loses.

The focus of the interview was rising crime in cities across the country, particularly Chicago.

Barr teed off on the “so-called resistance” going after the Trump administration and said, “There undoubtedly are many people in the government who surreptitiously work to thwart the administration.”

He said the mob violence happening is cities “is another very disconcerting development” and went after the Democrats in particular, saying, “Increasingly the message of the Democrats appears to be ‘Biden or no peace.'”

At one point Kass asked Barr about the election. Barr said, “As an attorney general, I’m not supposed to get into politics.”

He went on to say, “I think we are getting into a position where we’re going to find ourselves irrevocably committed to a sotialist path. And I think if Trump loses this election, that will be the case. In other words, I think now there’s a clear fork in the road for our country.”

“What’ svery strange that all the great thought that has inspired our country… the principles and the thinking behind it have been forgotten by a large segment of the people. Not even forgotten because they probably were never taught about it, they’ve never considered it,” the attorney general added, at one point knocking the 1619 Project.

The subject eventually turned to mail-in ballots and that’s when Barr really went off:

“Just think about why we vote the way we vote now, where you have a precinct, your name is on a list, you go in and say who you are, you go behind a curtain, no one’s allowed to go in there to influence you, and no one can tell how you voted. All of that is gone with mail-in. There’s no secret vote. You have to associate the envelope in the mailing, the name of who’s sending it in, with the ballot. So there’s no more secret vote with mail-in vote. A secret vote prevents selling and buying votes… So now we’re back in the business of selling and buying votes. Capricious distribution of ballots means harvesting, undue influence, outright coercion, paying off a postman and saying, ‘Hey, here. Here’s a few hundred dollars, give me some of your ballots.'”

He even remarked, “You know the president is going to stay in office and seize power and all that shit? I’ve never heard of that crap. I mean, I’m the attorney general. I would think I would have heard about it.”

Barr said the liberals accusing Trump of planning that are just “projecting” because “they’re creating an incendiary situation where there will be loss of confidence in the vote.”

“It’ll be a close vote. People will say the president just won Nevada. ‘Oh, wait a minute! We just discovered 100,000 ballots! Every vote will be counted! Yeah, but we don’t know where these freaking votes came from.”

You can listen above (the part about mail-in voting starts at the 19:40 mark), via The Chicago Way.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]