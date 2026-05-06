Trump Regales Military Moms With 2-Minute Riff Hyping His Ballroom: ‘Will Be the Best Ever Built’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday went on a brief detour to hype up his ballroom while speaking at an event honoring military mothers.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the mothers in honor of Mother’s Day this Sunday. As he delivered his remarks, the president suddenly pointed out the decor around the room. He then used that to fully pivot into a tangent about the ballroom he plans on building at the White House. He said:

And by the way, right behind me, see that? You call it a window or a drape. I call it a knockout panel because behind that — in fact, if you want to see it, I think we could work it out — but behind that window and drape… In fact, the drapes are so nice, I think I’m gonna leave them. How am I going to get a nicer something than that? But that’s the entrance to the new ballroom that’s being built, which everybody likes, especially since last Saturday evening. They like it even more because it’ll have a thing called security. It’ll be nice. But right back there is where we’re building, so if you hear any pounding noises, the pile drivers are out. It’s already up to the first floor, but we’re a little bit ahead of schedule, right on budget, but it’s gonna be something great. It’ll be one of the most beautiful buildings of its kind anywhere in the world.”

Trump went on to claim that presidents have wanted a ballroom at the White House for at least the last 150 years. He then detailed the sophisticated security measures planned for it.

“It’s gonna be — aside from being secure — I think it’s gonna be the most beautiful ballroom ever built,” Trump continued, “and it’s something that the White House has needed, the presidents have needed, and it’s an honor to be involved, and it really has become very popular. When people see the design, they really, they really like it, and it’s been great, gotten some great reviews.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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