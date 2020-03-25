A Kentucky mayor is getting national attention for his very blunt message to citizens warning they need to be taking the spread of coronavirus seriously.

Mayor Gabe Brown started off his Facebook post this week by saying, “Listen up dipshits and sensible people.”

“I might not have the best bedside manor [sic]. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f**cking deal. Stay at home,” he wrote.

Brown emphasized he’s not trying to “induce panic” just to make sure people are properly informed:

This will pass. Take it seriously. It is here. Act like you have the virus and don’t spread it to other people. I have no doubt that it hasn’t already been here, but testing had been limited. More cases are coming. If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die. Be responsible. If you don’t, then screw you.

As of Tuesday, Kentucky had 163 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one positive test from someone who attended a “coronavirus party,” as Governor Andy Beshear put it.

Beshear said that case is “one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad… We should forgive that person, but no more of these.”

