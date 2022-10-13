Bill O’Reilly Tears Into Trump Over Maggie Haberman Book: ‘He Gave Her 3 Interviews’ After ‘She Slashed Him For Six Years!’

Former Fox News host and current author/podcaster Bill O’Reilly bitterly complained to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo about Maggie Haberman‘s “Hate Trump book” Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

On Wednesday night’s edition of NewsNation’s CUOMO, O’Reilly packed a lot of bile into a few seconds when he trashed Haberman’s tome for allegedly keeping his own book out of the top spot, accused her of having written “like 18” such “Hate” books (O’Reilly — author of 12 books about “Killing” various people — is incorrect, Haberman has written two books), and ripped former President Donald Trump for granting Haberman three interviews despite her years of “slashing” him.

It all started when host Cuomo observed that Trump has “made it easy to pursue him”:

CHRIS CUOMO: The president made it easy to pursue him by what he did and by what people around him did. BILL O’REILLY: I’m not going to argue that. CHRIS CUOMO: Doesn’t mean that there are crimes. BILL O’REILLY: I’m not going to argue that. CHRIS CUOMO: But he made it easy. BILL O’REILLY: I would never argue that. CHRIS CUOMO: All right. Good. Then we’re agreed. BILL O’REILLY: Look. CUOMO Yes, we agree on that. But let me give you one real quick one and you’ll love this. CUOMO You will love this. The reason my book, Killing the Legends is it number one is because Maggie Haberman book, another Hate Trump book, and she’s written like 18 of them, all right is number one. Now, Trump gave her three interviews! To a woman who has slashed him for six years! So you are absolutely correct when you say Trump makes it easy for these people to slash him. He does. How about that? CHRIS CUOMO: I’m not disputing that. You know, if he had said things differently, if he had said less, he would have had less heat.

