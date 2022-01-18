Louisiana Senate Candidate Smokes a Blunt in Viral Campaign Ad

U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers, a Lousiana Democrat, released a campaign ad on Tuesday showing him smoking marijuana in a New Orleans field.

“Every 37 seconds someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chamber says in voice-over as the ad runs.

Chambers, a 36-year-old community organizer, continues, saying, “Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people. States waste $3.7 billion enforcing marijuana laws every year.”

Louisiana law decriminalized the possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana in 2021, instituting instead a fine of $100 or less and no jail time.

“Most of the people police are arresting aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot, just like me,” the ad concludes.

Chambers tweeted, “I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

The ad quickly gained attention and went viral on social media.

Chambers, who previously ran in a special election for Congress, is one of the multiple candidates challenging Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in Louisiana’s non-partisan primary on Nov. 8 — the two winners of which will enter a run-ff to be held on Dec. 10.

The Atlantic’s Nick Baumann noted, ”Some people will mock this ad, but marijuana legalization is an 80-20 issue nationally, with 60-40 support for recreational use. Republicans support recreational use 47-40.”

Former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer responded, saying, “This is a superb ad.” While Democratic strategist Lis Smith noted, “This has gotta be a first.”

The ad was racking up views fast, with over 700,000 in its first six hours and the tally quickly jumping up.

