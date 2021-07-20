Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Tuesday railed against Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying he should be charged for lying to Congress and calling him “a punk” and “a pawn for the Chinese government.”

During a Senate committee hearing earlier on Tuesday, Fauci had a tense exchange with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) over the National Institutes of Health funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab that is suspected as a possible origin of the coronavirus. Paul asked Fauci to retract his statement denying that there was such funding. Fauci refused to do so.

“It really makes me angry to say that he does not want to retract his statements because he did lie to the American people,” said Cawthorn on Newsmax. “He did lie to Congress, which is a crime.”

“And I’ll tell you, I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that they, although we have different ideas on how to accomplish it, we are all trying to work for the betterment of the American people,” he continued. “But I will tell you right now, that is not the case with Anthony Fauci. He is a punk who is trying to further his own career, make himself wealthy and famous. But let me tell you, he deserves neither wealth nor fame because he has destroyed countless small businesses.”

Cawthorn then went on to blame Fauci for some of the ramifications of the pandemic.

“He has taken years of development away from young children who are missing the best parts of their entire lives. He has shackled entire states and destroyed their economies,” he said. “All because of what? He wants to see his face on the news?”

Cawthorn called for Fauci to be charged with perjury for “for lying to Congress.”

“I thank Rand Paul for bringing it up and I will tell you right now Anthony Fauci does not have the best interests of the American people at his heart,” he said. “I believe he is a pawn for the Chinese government by giving them funding to do militaristic funding to try and figure out how they can make an animal virus more transmissible to humans. It’s disgusting, it’s wrong, and 4 million people are dead all around the world because of it.”



