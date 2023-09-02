Maggie Haberman Says It’s ‘Notable’ Trump Singled Out Son Eric In Fraud Deposition As ‘More Involved’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins it’s “notable” that ex-President Donald Trump testified in a deposition that his son Eric Trump was “more involved” in the business than he was.

Transcripts of Trump’s deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil case against Trump and his company have now been made public, and on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins and Haberman both noted the portion in which Trump appeared to put Eric in the hot seat:

COLLINS: Yes. Trump also, back in April, he sat for a seven-hour deposition, with the New York A.G.’s office, in their lawsuit against him. We just got to actually read this lawsuit. I mean, there’s a lot to it.

But there’s a few moments that stick out. In one? And of course, this is going to trial, in a few months. But he’s asked about the relationship, with his company, and who’s the one with the ultimate decision-making authority? And I noticed he said, No.

And the A.G.’s office asked, who would that be? And he said, “My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am. I’ve been doing other things.” And then, he said, he’s involved in major final decisions, whatever. That was his quote.

I mean, when you read that, what do you think he’s saying, about Eric Trump’s responsibility, for the decisions they make?

HABERMAN: Well, look, I think that Eric Trump became, in many ways, the face of the company, and the person, who was dealing with the company. While Trump was in the White House, he would often tell people to talk to Eric.

But there was always a question of how much of a remove Trump was putting himself at, with the business. I know that my colleagues and I worked on some matters, related to that, a couple of years back.

He is still making Eric, the front person in the context, of this lawsuit, which is, I think, notable, because he is often looking to put other people forward. Now, whether that is actually valid, because that’s how it was, over the last couple of years? I don’t know enough about what the situation was like. But it is notable, to hear him not present himself, as at the top.

COLLINS: Yes, saying someone else is the —

HABERMAN: Yes.

COLLINS: — the responsible party.

I mean, this transcript just kind of goes everywhere. And it seems like the attorneys, doing the questioning, like they had difficulty getting questions in.

HABERMAN: Right.

COLLINS: But, at one point, Trump was saying? They were asking about his business.

And he was saying, quote, “I was very busy. I was — I considered,” you know, “this is the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives. I think you would have a nuclear holocaust, if I didn’t deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth.”

I mean, that’s not a new sentiment, for him.

HABERMAN: Yes.

COLLINS: But the fact that this is something he’s saying, while he’s giving a deposition for?

HABERMAN: Under oath.

COLLINS: Under oath, for this lawsuit, I mean?

HABERMAN: It’s just it’s an amazing distillation of this conflation of his presidency, with his business, and everything else in his life. And, as you know, there is this incredible flattening effect, with Donald Trump, where everything becomes kind of the same, and all connected and all related. And I think that’s what you’re seeing there.

It is striking, because it, among other things, I’m not sure what it has to do with this lawsuit, into his company, but he has often projected himself, as sort of bigger than what issue is at hand, with one of his lawsuits.

What I was struck by reading some of the meanderings, in this deposition, as you as you noted, is it reminded me a lot, of the transcript, of a deposition, in a lawsuit, he brought, unsuccessfully. He lost it against Tim O’Brien, the journalist, for libel, 20 years ago, where there was lots of, sort of digressions, and discursive talking, and boasts, and talking about his feelings, about his wealth, as if that was really the most significant factor.

You listen to — you look at this transcript, and you can see how much he misses the power, he had, while he was president. That’s what stands out, to me, as he’s talking about North Korea.

COLLINS: Which he is obviously seeking to reclaim.

HABERMAN: Indeed.cussing.