Maggie Haberman Says Trump and Trumpworld Angry and ‘Indignant’ About Explosive New Indictment

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN This Morning co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly that ex-President Donald Trump and his Trumpworld associates are “pretty angry” and “indignant” about the latest indictment.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman — who is considered an expert on Trump with deep experience reporting on the subject and a network of Trumpworld sources that give her up-to-the-minute insights — offered insight into how Trump and his circle are feeling as well as a preview of their plan to try and take political advantage by calling a parade of witnesses they think will help:

POPPY HARLOW: Maggie Haberman, who knows Trump world just about better than anyone. What is the feeling from the former president this morning? And Trumpworld. MAGGIE HABERMAN: They’re pretty angry, which should not surprise anyone. We have seen him get progressively angrier as these indictments have been coming. This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former president say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020. That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that’s what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com