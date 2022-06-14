Majority of Americans Oppose Transgender Women Competing In Women’s Sports: NEW POLL

A majority of Americans oppose transgender women competing in women’s sports, a new survey finds.

According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 58 percent of respondents said transgender women shouldn’t be allowed to participate in professional sports and college sports; 55 percent said they shouldn’t be allowed to compete in high school sports; and 49 percent said they shouldn’t be allowed to play in youth sports.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of respondents said transgender women should be allowed to compete in professional and college sports; 30 percent said they should be able to play in high school sports; and 33 percent said they should be allowed to participate in youth sports.

The poll comes amid 18 states prohibiting transgender women from playing in women’s sports. Transgender female athletes including University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas have come under fire for playing in women’s sports. “Critics say they have an unfair physical advantage against cisgender females because of factors such as generally having a greater muscle mass and larger skeletal frame, bone density and testosterone levels, which can help boost athletic performance,” according to The Washington Post.

According to the poll, 68 percent of respondents said transgender women would have an advantage were they allowed to compete with other girls in youth sports.

Finally, 52 percent of respondents said that they would be concerned about the mental health of transgender females were they not allowed to compete in with other girls in youth sports, while 47 percent said they would be less concerned.

