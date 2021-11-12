Man Arrested and Charged For Alleged Death Threat Against Republican Who Backed Infrastructure Deal

A man was arrested and charged for allegedly making a death threat to a Republican congressman who voted for the infrastructure package.

Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R- NY) was one of 13 House Republicans who backed the bipartisan measure — supported by Senate Republicans like Mitch McConnell. All 13 of them were attacked by fellow Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who branded them as traitors and posted their office numbers encouraging people to call them.

According to BuzzFeed, Garbarino’s office said they received “one specific death threat and numerous other instances of harassment both over the phone and in person at our offices.”

A man named Kenneth Gasper was arrested for what police say was a serious death threat to the congressman over that very vote. Per ABC7:

Gaspar “was extremely upset over an infrastructure bill,” called Garbarino a “RINO,” and vowed, “If I see that mother (expletive) in the street, I’m going to kill him,” according to the criminal complaint.

Congressman Fred Upton (R- MI), another one of those 13 Republicans, also got disturbing threats.

Former Republican congressman Peter King denounced the threat to Garbarino and alluded to Greene’s attacks.

Death threat against @RepGarbarino absolutely disgraceful. Republicans in Congress who publish phone numbers of other GOP members encourage and enable this dangerous insanity and are rightwing version of Antifa! Knock it off!! — Pete King (@RepPeteKing) November 12, 2021

