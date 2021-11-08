‘F*cking Piece of Sh*t Traitor, I Hope You Die’: GOP Congressman Shares Disturbing Voicemail He Got After Voting for Infrastructure Bill

One of the the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package shared a very disturbing voicemail he got from someone calling him a traitor.

Congressman Fred Upton (R- MI) defended the bill as “commonsense legislation” (it received bipartisan support in the Senate) and said it “will support critical infrastructure projects in MI without raising taxes or increasing the debt.”

Other Republicans erupted on Upton and the 12 other Republicans, with Marjorie Taylor Greene in particular calling them traitors. Greene in particular posted the office numbers for all 13 colleagues. Madison Cawthorn, meanwhile, tweeted, “Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you.”

Anderson Cooper spoke with Upton about the “disturbing phone calls” he’s received and played one of them.

“Fucking traitor. That’s what you are,” the man says. “You’re a fucking piece of shit traitor. I hope you die. I hope everybody in your fucking family dies. You fucking piece of shit trash motherfucker. Voted for dumbass fucking Biden? You’re stupider than he is. He can’t even complete a fucking sentence, you dumb motherfucker, traitor, piece of shit motherfucker, piece of trash. I hope you die, I hope your fucking family dies. I hope everybody in your fucking staff dies, you fucking piece of fucking shit. Traitor!”

Upton told Cooper, “I’m concerned about my staff.”

He said the language is “very disturbing” and “frightening” and “a real, real bad mark in terms of the civility across the country as we’ve seen these issues like this jump.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

