Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) attacked fellow Republicans as “traitors” for helping pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday night.

Greene joined the vast majority of Republicans who voted against the legislation Friday night, along with 6 Democrats. 13 Republicans, however, joined the Democratic majority to pass it.

Republican Congressmembers John Katko, Don Bacon, Jeff Van Drew, Don Young, Fred Upton, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Tom Reed, Chris Smith, Andrew Garbarino, Nicole Malliotakis, and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Greene listed all 13 of them and repeatedly called them “traitors” helping “Biden’s Communist takeover of America.”

Republicans who hand over their voting card to Nancy Pelosi to pass Biden’s Communist takeover of America will feel the anger of the GOP voter. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

These are the 13 “Republicans” who handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure: Katko

Bacon

Van Drew

Young

Upton

Kinzinger

Gonzales

Reed

Smith

Gabarino

Malliotakis

Fitzpatrick — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

Here are the “Republicans” that just voted to help Biden screw America. But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO. AOC

Tlaib

Pressley

Omar

Bush

Bowman They have more balls than these R’s. pic.twitter.com/2LRJAlu9Pr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

