Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks 13 Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill as ‘Traitors’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) attacked fellow Republicans as “traitors” for helping pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday night.
Greene joined the vast majority of Republicans who voted against the legislation Friday night, along with 6 Democrats. 13 Republicans, however, joined the Democratic majority to pass it.
Republican Congressmembers John Katko, Don Bacon, Jeff Van Drew, Don Young, Fred Upton, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Tom Reed, Chris Smith, Andrew Garbarino, Nicole Malliotakis, and Brian Fitzpatrick.
Greene listed all 13 of them and repeatedly called them “traitors” helping “Biden’s Communist takeover of America.”
Republicans who hand over their voting card to Nancy Pelosi to pass Biden’s Communist takeover of America will feel the anger of the GOP voter.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
These are the 13 “Republicans” who handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure:
Katko
Bacon
Van Drew
Young
Upton
Kinzinger
Gonzales
Reed
Smith
Gabarino
Malliotakis
Fitzpatrick
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
Here are the “Republicans” that just voted to help Biden screw America.
But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO.
AOC
Tlaib
Pressley
Omar
Bush
Bowman
They have more balls than these R’s. pic.twitter.com/2LRJAlu9Pr
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
