Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks 13 Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill as ‘Traitors’

By Josh FeldmanNov 5th, 2021, 11:59 pm
 
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) attacked fellow Republicans as “traitors” for helping pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday night.

Greene joined the vast majority of Republicans who voted against the legislation Friday night, along with 6 Democrats. 13 Republicans, however, joined the Democratic majority to pass it.

Republican Congressmembers John Katko, Don Bacon, Jeff Van Drew, Don Young, Fred Upton, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Tom Reed, Chris Smith, Andrew Garbarino, Nicole Malliotakis, and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Greene listed all 13 of them and repeatedly called them “traitors” helping “Biden’s Communist takeover of America.”

