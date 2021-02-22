Manchin Defends Opposition to Biden Nominee Neera Tanden After Criticism

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) defended his opposition to confirming Neera Tanden to be the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Republicans recently questioned Tanden about her past tweets attacking senators (mostly Republicans but also some about Bernie Sanders), and Manchin announced just days ago he would not support her — imperiling her nomination in a 50-50 Senate.

It’s doubtful at this point that any Republican would vote to confirm Tanden, and on Monday night Manchin defended his decision, invoking the Capitol riots on January 6th.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted that he asked Manchin why he’s opposing Tanden but supported Ric Grenell, given past tweets from the latter — a point Biden supporters have brought up in blasting Manchin’s decision. Manchin said it was an issue of “timing” and cited the riots.

“In this moment of time, we are all in this together — we can’t have that type of animosity interfering in this country,” Manchin said.

Manchin said that in the wake of Jan. 6, he is "more committed to doing everything I can in my power" to work across party lines. “In this moment of time, we are all in this together — we can't have that type of animosity interfering in this country…She understands where I am” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 23, 2021

The West Virginia senator said that he spoke earlier with Tanden but is still opposed to confirming her.

Another report earlier indicated Manchin is “undecided” on Biden Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland:

Sen. Joe Manchin is undecided on Deb Haaland's nomination for Interior Secretary, his spokeswoman Sam Runyon tells @LACaldwellDC. Manchin and Haaland have met to discuss her nomination via Zoom, but Manchin is said to have "remaining questions." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 22, 2021

