Fox’s The Five Tops Cable Viewership in Ratings Friday, CNN Dominates Key Demo

Fox’s late-afternoon roundtable The Five was the most-watched show in all of cable Friday, beating out regular winners Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow, while CNN won in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54 in total day and prime time. MSNBC was the most-watched cable news network in total day viewers.

According to Nielsen data, The Five won the most viewers Friday, with 2.78 million, and was third in the demo, with 360,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight was a close second in both total viewers, with 2.73 million, and in the demo, with 401,000 viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show was third, with 2.6 million total viewers, and had 327,000 viewers in the demo. The first hour of Anderson Cooper 360 at 8:00 p.m. on CNN had the most viewers in the demo Friday, with 405,000, and 1.78 million total viewers.

MSNBC topped the ratings in total day viewers, with 1.53 million total, and was third in the demo, with 211,000. Fox was second in total viewers, with nearly 1.5 million, and 232,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers, with 1.19 million, but won the demo, averaging 278,000 viewers A25-54.

Fox News won in prime time every night last week, with 2.24 million total viewers on Friday, and 327,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.06 million in prime time, and third in the demo, with 276,000. CNN was first in the demo in prime time, with 372,000 viewers, and nearly 1.5 million viewers overall.

MSNBC continued its winning streak in the early morning, with Morning Joe winning in both total viewers, with 1.37 million, and in the demo, with 213,000, for the 35th consecutive day. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.13 million total viewers and 204,000 in the demo, and CNN’s New Day was third, with 651,000 total viewers and 152,000 in the demo.

