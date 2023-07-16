Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo confronted former President Donald Trump about his track record of hiring staffers who later turned on him.

In an interview which aired on Sunday Morning Futures, the Fox News anchor asked Trump about things he would do differently than his first term, should he win a second next fall.

“The mistake would be people,” Trump said — referring to some of his personnel moves. ” I mean, I wouldn’t have put a guy like [former Attorney General] Bill Barr, and he was weak and pathetic. I wouldn’t have put [former Attorney General] Jeff Sessions. And there are some people that I wouldn’t have put in. You know, most people were good, but I had some people… we had [former Secretary of Defense] Mark Esper. I didn’t like him. He was incompetent. I thought we had other people I didn’t like.”

“Why did you put them in the job then?” Bartiromo asked.

Trump blamed his hiring choices on a lack of familiarity with the candidates.

“I didn’t know the people,” Trump said. “I know the people now better than anybody has ever known. The people I know, the good ones, the bad ones, the dumb ones, the smart ones.”

But Bartiromo put a halt to Trump’s complaints.

“You didn’t drain the swamp like you said you would,’ Bartiromo said bluntly. You didn’t drain the swamp.”

Trump took exception with Bartiromo’s remark.

“I did,” he replied. “I fired [former FBI Director James]Comey. I fired a lot of people. A lot of the people I had, I fired. I fired Comey very early. And, you know, there was a question as to whether or not you could. But I fired Comey. If I didn’t fire Comey, I don’t think I would have been able to serve out my term because that was a plot.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com