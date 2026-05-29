Charlamagne Tha God crowned Jill Biden his “donkey of the day” this week for her too little, too late confession about her husband’s infamous debate performance against President Donald Trump.

“Literally, donkey of the day should go to Jill Biden, the Democratic Party, Biden’s inner circle, the staff, the record label, the mother effing crew and everybody who spent years telling Americans not to believe their own eyes,” Charlamagne said on Thursday’s The Breakfast Club.

The radio host was reacting to the former first lady saying in a CBS interview that she was “frightened” by her husband Joe Biden’s horrendous debate performance in June 2024.

Biden dropped his reelection campaign shortly after the poor showing.

“I don’t know what happened,” Jill Biden said. “I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

Charlamagne accused Jill Biden of having incredibly bad timing when it comes to the revelation about her husband.

“It’s just too much going on right now for you to be confirming what so many of us already knew and said, but got crucified for it,” he said.

The reason, he argued, Americans have “trust issues” with politicians is because of the Biden campaign where Democrats and his close advisors insisted there were no issues, only to now confess they had concerns about the then-president that the public did too.

“This is about honesty, and Jill Biden and Democrats weren’t honest, and that’s one of the main reasons we are currently in the situation we are in right now,” Charlamagne said.

He ripped into the Bidens even more, saying the former president did not do nearly enough during his time in the White House, arguing he could have ended the filibuster, expanded the Supreme Court, and more. The “lies sold to the American people about President Biden” should simply be thrown onto the long list, he added.

“This is why Americans have trust issues with politicians, okay? You tell us we don’t feel what we feel, and we don’t see what we see. Once again, this wasn’t about Biden being old, okay?” he said. “It wasn’t even about this debate. It was a trust issue, all right? You dismissed voters’ concerns about Biden’s age and health for years instead of addressing them honestly.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

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