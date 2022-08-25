Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Home Targeted Again in Second Swatting Incident

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R) house was swatted for the second time in a row this week after a false alarm called law enforcement to her home in Rome, Georgia.

The local police report says authorities were alerted Thursday morning to someone calling themself “Wayne Greene,” who gave Greene’s home address during a call to a suicide crisis center. The caller claimed that they came out as transgender, shot their family, and was threatening to kill themself.

Greene announced on Twitter that she was “swatted again last night” when police responded to the situation, and Fox 5 Atlanta’s Claire Simms obtained a statement saying the police are investigating the “false report.”

Swatted again last night. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 25, 2022

As a journalist, I appreciate people being skeptical and not falling for “fake news.” But this is, in fact, a statement sent by Rome, Ga police to my inbox. They also sent me a copy of the report. pic.twitter.com/RHoP5vRgsG — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) August 25, 2022

“Swatting” is commonly understood to mean placing a false report of a crime, which would prompt a dispatch of emergency services to deal with a supposed violent incident or mental health crisis. The police report says the caller used a computer-generated voice, and authorities have not been able to trace them yet due to the use of a VPN.

The Thursday morning incident comes just a day after Greene announced a Wednesday swatting at her house. Greene expressed her gratitude to the responding officers that day, though she went on to give an interview where she said she might have been killed if she had her gun on her when she answered the door.

