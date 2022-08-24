Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns She’s Often Armed And Could Have Been ‘Murdered’ By SWAT Team: ‘It’s Like Death by Cop’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed Wednesday morning that she and her family had been the targets of “Swatting” earlier that morning.

She took to Twitter to post a quick update and promised more information was to come.

Greene said, “Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come.”

The Rome News Tribune, the local paper in Georgia, later posted an article detailing the events of the mistaken SWAT call. The local police investigation into the people responsible for the false call is still underway.

According to a Rome Police Department report, police officers responded to a 911 call on Wednesday at 01:03 a.m. that led them to initially believe a man who had been shot multiple times was in the bathtub at Greene’s home. The caller also stated there was a woman inside the home and possibly children with her. When officers arrived, Greene assured them there was no issue at the home. “After we cleared the call and went back in service, Rome-Floyd 911 received a call from the suspect, claiming responsibility for the incident and explaining his/her motives,” the report stated. “It was a computer generated voice. They explained they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights,’ and stated they were trying to ‘swat’ her.”

Later Wednesday, Greene appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show, with guest host Jack Posobiec, to give a detailed account of the incident.

“So I was sound asleep. Um, of course never expected anyone to be coming to my house at that time in the morning. Um, heard some knocks on the door, heard my doorbell, saw some lights outside, heard people outside my windows, in my yard,” she recalled.

“I jumped out of bed. Threw my clothes on and I picked up my gun. That was, that was my instinct because I’m a gun owner. I’m a second amendment supporter. And I, I believe in defending myself and normally I answer the door with a gun, especially if it’s someone that I don’t expect coming to my home,” Greene added.

“But for some reason I had this weird gut instinct to not take my gun with me to the front door, which is, was very out of the norm for me. So I put my gun down and I just went down the hallway and the house was still dark,” she said.

That gut instinct would be the safest option for Greene, because when she would finally open her door at 1 a.m., a SWAT team would be waiting outside to talk with her.

“I saw the police outside and they, you know, they had their guns, they were ready because they had received a terrible phone call to the 911 center. And so I walked up there and I saw them and I was really startled,” Greene said.

“I opened the door and the officer standing there, he said, ‘Ma’am, are, are you okay? Is everything okay here?’ But it was the body posture of the police. Uh, that was really concerning me. Like it had me even, I was upset. I was afraid. I was like, there’s something terribly wrong?” she added.

The SWAT team then proceeded to explain to Greene that the 911 call reported that someone inside the home had shot their husband or boyfriend, five times in the bathtub.

As police were headed to Greene’s house, a second call came into 911, informing the officers that there were children inside the home. That’s when SWAT became involved.

“I could not believe someone would do that. And I was shocked, because they put not only did they put my life and my family’s life in danger, they also put the police officer’s lives in danger,” she said.

Greene further expressed the danger imposed on her and her family as she remembers that she almost opened the front door with her gun in hand.

That’s how people that’s how people accidentally get killed. These police officers are great though, Jack. I can’t say enough great things about them… But in other situations, let’s say if there’s, uh, you know, a police officer that has a happy trigger finger, you know, you don’t know what could happen if they saw me with a gun, they may have fired at me. I would hope not. But, but that’s what has happened in the past with swatting. That’s why being swatted or swatting is so dangerous. It’s actually, it’s like a death by cop. It is a murder. It’s someone that is sending police to in their hopes, kill the person that they’re targeting. And, you know, in this case now that we know, uh, the, what the guy said, we known it’s political terrorist.

Greene claimed that the person who placed the fake call was in fact a “trans youth activist.” Local police said it was someone who was upset about Greene’s stance on “trans-gender youth’s rights.”

During her interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, she doubled down. Vowing to now give up her work to stop gender-altering treatments for adolescents.

“I’m gonna tell you right now that if this is the war, the Left wants to bring, then they can bring it because there is no way I’m backing down. I will protect kids as far as I possibly can,” she said.

