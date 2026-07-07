Trump Demands Congress Fast-Track ‘Recon 3.0’ When They Return to Capitol Hill: ‘Number One Priority’

President Donald Trump repeated demands that congressional leaders make his “Reconciliation 3.0” budget package a “Number One Priority” when they return to Washington, D.C., arguing $350 billion in defense would keep the U.S. military “HOTTER” than all others and that his “SAVE AMERICA ACT” was essential to keep the country “FREE.”

The president took to Truth Social hours after departing the U.S. to travel to Turkey for a NATO summit, set to take place over the next two days.

“The United States Military has never been stronger, or more powerful. No other Nation can do what we do (It’s not even close!). This year we set even more Historic Recruiting Records, months ahead of schedule. Morale has never been higher,” Trump wrote, adding: “Our Military’s unmatched POWER was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence and, like our Country, the WAR DEPARTMENT has never been ‘HOTTER.’”

“We need to keep it that way,” he said, urging the party to pass “Reconciliation 3.0.”

He continued: “I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session.”

Trump also argued for his push for voter ID requirements to be folded into the package, which he said could move swiftly through Congress, writing: “The SAVE AMERICA ACT, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come.”

The renewed push comes despite skepticism from some Republicans about the prospects for another party-line spending package.

In June, before recess, Republicans remained at an impasse over the proposal. House GOP leaders had spent weeks trying to rally support for the package, arguing it represents the best chance to advance parts of Trump’s proposed SAVE America Act and other conservative priorities, but fiscal conservatives insist they will not back a budget resolution unless it is fully offset with spending cuts.

Other Republicans have raised concerns over the proposed $350 billion defense funding and the broader contents of the package.

The internal divisions have cast doubt on House leaders’ ability to move the measure, with lawmakers acknowledging there is still no agreed framework despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) insistence that Republicans can eventually reach a deal.

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