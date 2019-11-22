Mark Levin Wants to ‘Retroactively Impeach’ Barack Obama, Which Isn’t a Thing You Can Do

Fox News host Mark Levin vented his spleen about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and said we need to “retroactively impeach” President Barack Obama in order to impeach Trump as well.

On Thursday night’s edition of Hannity, Levin launched into a rant about the current impeachment inquiry, which just wrapped up a week of public hearings that featured extensive testimony on Trump’s plot to extort political favors from Ukraine by withholding military aid.

Along the way, Levin managed to rope in President Obama, our last popularly-elected commander-in-chief, and said “If you want to impeach, you need to retroactively impeach Obama.”

Unfortunately for Levin, the United States Constitution provides no mechanism for impeaching a president retroactively. The most relevant section to Levin’s argument would be Article II Section 4, which states:

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

The clause clearly states that removal from office shall occur following impeachment and conviction. President Obama won reelection in 2012 — earning more votes than his opponent in the process — and was constitutionally ineligible to run for a third term.

Once Obama completed his second term in office in January of 2017, and was one of the few who attended Trump’s inauguration, he was no longer in office. Hence, Obama could not be removed from office at any point subsequent to that.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]