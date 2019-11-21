House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff railed against his House colleagues in an emotional closing statement at impeachment hearings on Thursday, saying Republicans should follow their “duty.”

Closing out testimony from Fiona Hill and David Holmes, Schiff argued it was absurd to consider President Donald Trump’s arguments on the impeachment inquiry.

“The other defense is the president denies it. Well, I guess that’s case closed, right? The president says really quite spontaneously it’s not as if he was asked in this way. No quid pro quo. What do you want from — no quid pro quo. This is the ‘I’m not a crook’ defense. You say it and I guess that’s the end of it,” Schiff said mockingly.

Schiff went on to say this was worse than the Watergate scandal.

“What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters. What we are talking about here is the withholding of recognition in that White House meeting, the withholding of military aid to an ally at war. That is beyond anything Nixon did,” he said. “The difference between then and now is not the difference between Nixon and Trump. It’s the difference between that Congress and this one. And so we are asking where is Howard Baker? Where are the people who are willing to go beyond their party to look to their duty?”

Schiff then made an emotional case for why he supports impeaching Trump now, based on the evidence that Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine to help him win an election one day after Robert Mueller testified about Russian election interference.

“The day after that!” Schiff exclaimed. “Donald Trump is back on the phone asking another nation to involve itself in another U.S. election! That says to me this president believes he is above the law, beyond accountability. And in my view there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

