McConnell Makes Pointed Vaccine Appeal to Male Conservatives: I ‘Encourage All Republican Men’ to Take it

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) said on Monday that “there’s no good argument” not to get vaccinated.

During an event in Kentucky at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hazard Clinic promoting vaccines, McConnell was specifically asked about vaccine hesitancy among Republican men.

Polling earlier this month showed almost half of Republican men saying they wouldn’t get the vaccine.

McConnell responded, “As a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine. I would encourage all Republican men to do that.”

“There are some other segments that have some reservations, but with regard to Republican men, take the vaccination. Two of ’em are 90 percent effective. One of ’em is 70 percent effective,” he continued. “There’s no good argument not to get the vaccination. I would encourage all men, regardless of party affiliation, to get the vaccination.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 11:30 mark), via WYMT.

