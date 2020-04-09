News outlets, media commentators, and politicians fell for a fake report on Thursday that claimed Colin Kaepernick had been signed to the New York Jets.

The fake news, which was posted on Twitter by a parody account posing as SportsCenter, claimed the “New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract,” and received over 16,000 likes and 5,000 retweets in just a few hours.

The post fooled many users, including those in the media.

Fox News contributor and former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile responded, “Thank you @nyjets for signing this amazing athlete,” unaware that the news was fake.

Thank you @nyjets for signing this amazing athlete. https://t.co/LNQsAsRnHN — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) April 9, 2020

Local news station WGHP FOX8 even published an article based on the tweet, falsely reporting that Kaepernick “is returning to the NFL after the New York Jets signed the quarterback to the team.”

The station later corrected its article to clarify that the news was fake.

Other social media users who fell for the fake news included former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed, a number of journalists, and a Democratic Party congressional candidate.

WHOA. Well, that’s one big way to make some news and get people to pay attention to football and the Jets. Good city for him. Bad franchise—for anyone. Get your popcorn ready. And brace for the incoming Trump tweet. https://t.co/4YNYAvsbQ9 — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) April 9, 2020

The parody account celebrated its trolling success with a series of follow up tweets.

folks, it appears that I have done it once again. — SportsCenter (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

son I got an entire fucking album and the bites are still rolling in pic.twitter.com/ZI8RIiqF65 — SportsCenter (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

