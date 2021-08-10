Mediaite’s Winner and Loser of the Day

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021
Dana Bash
CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even the small preview clips made a big splash.
On Sunday, Bash aired the first of two that made headlines, when she discussed with AOC her plans for the future. “Are you going to challenge Senator Schumer in a primary race?” she asked.
The congresswoman acknowledged that she knows it “drives everybody nuts” that she has avoided talking about her plans, but she doesn’t really set her course “positionally.”
Bash asked about her possibly running for president, which really turned some heads.
On a more disturbing note, the two discussed the events of January 6th, and the danger that the congresswoman faced and felt as the capitol breach was underway.
The congresswoman gave a harrowing account, including her darkest fears.
“You know, White supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence. And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” she said in a frightening depiction that brings home what the members of ccongress really went through.
The congresswoman also spoke with CNN about her arrival in Washington as a member of Congress in 2019. She said she received a chilly reception, even from fellow Democrats.
“My first term was very painful,” she said. “It was very, very painful.
The interview is part of the new Dana Bash series Being… available for subscribers to CNNgo.
Newsmax, OANN
Dominion Voting Systems is expanding its aim.
The elections technology company filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News Network, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, alleging they spread false claims the firm rigged the election against Donald Trump.
Dominion, which has been the subject of wild conspiracy theories from Trump and his supporters that it switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden, is seeking $1.6 billion in each of its lawsuits, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The suit against against One America News Network also names as defendants president Charles Herring and founder Robert Herring Sr., as well as personalities Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb.
“The defendants in today’s filings recklessly disregarded the truth when they spread lies in November and continue to do so today,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “We are filing these three cases today because the defendants named show no remorse, nor any sign they intend to stop spreading disinformation. This barrage of lies by the defendants and others have caused — and continue to cause — severe damage to our company, customers, and employees. We have no choice but to seek to hold those responsible to account.”
Newsmax has issued a statement, and previously apologized. OANN has scrubbed content.
But given Dominion’s success to date, this is a very not good development for the two networks that are working hard to take market share from MAGA viewers disenchanted with Fox News.
