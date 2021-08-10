Mediaite’s Winner and Loser of the Day

MEDIA WINNER:

Dana Bash

CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even the small preview clips made a big splash.

On Sunday, Bash aired the first of two that made headlines, when she discussed with AOC her plans for the future. “Are you going to challenge Senator Schumer in a primary race?” she asked.

The congresswoman acknowledged that she knows it “drives everybody nuts” that she has avoided talking about her plans, but she doesn’t really set her course “positionally.”

Bash asked about her possibly running for president, which really turned some heads.

On a more disturbing note, the two discussed the events of January 6th, and the danger that the congresswoman faced and felt as the capitol breach was underway.

The congresswoman gave a harrowing account, including her darkest fears.

“You know, White supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence. And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” she said in a frightening depiction that brings home what the members of ccongress really went through.

The congresswoman also spoke with CNN about her arrival in Washington as a member of Congress in 2019. She said she received a chilly reception, even from fellow Democrats.

“My first term was very painful,” she said. “It was very, very painful.

The interview is part of the new Dana Bash series Being… available for subscribers to CNNgo.