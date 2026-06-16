Fox’s Doocy Reports Trump Deal Gives $300 Billion to Iran: ‘Nobody Disputes That’s a Thing’

Fox News’s senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy joined Will Cain on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments on President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran.

Cain introduced Doocy after Trump spoke in Geneva and asked, “Could you hear what he said, Peter?”

“Yes, and I agree with President Trump. He is very rich. But Will, you know, you’re talking about how we still have so much to learn about this memorandum of understanding. Today, a big thing is we learned why the Iranians are eager to sign on to this thing. Turns out, according to the Wall Street Journal, Iran is soon going to be able to start selling oil again on the global marketplace,” Doocy reported, adding:

As soon as they sign this thing on Friday, they can start selling, and that is their main moneymaker. There’s also a lot of talk about this $300 billion fund that they may soon have access to. Nobody is disputing that that is a thing. The main point of contention is, President Trump wants people to know it’s not a thing paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

Fox then played a clip of Vice President JD Vance from earlier in the day, saying, “And one of the questions I’m most often asked is, well, how is this different from the Obama JCPOA? And there are all of these answers I could give. Number one, we’re not giving them a red cent of American money — not $300 billion, not $24 billion, not any of the money, the dollar figures that I’ve seen floating around.”

Doocy concluded, “And something different about this summit. Even though Donald Trump is not the host, he is just a guest here. He is being showered with gifts from G7 counterparts, including the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.”

Fox then showed a clip of Trump received a jersey from the German leader as Doocy continued, “G7 economies are all affected by a closed Strait of Hormuz, and President Trump is here on the lookout for a thank you from these G7 leaders.”

“We can talk about the Iran deal all day long, and we’re not investing any money. We have the right to do what we want, but we’re not investing in anybody. We didn’t pay for it like Obama did. He paid billions of dollars. He paid $1.7 billion from an airplane, all green cash. The one thing that’s happening that’s of note — frankly, the only thing that really matters to me — is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And it says it loud and clear,” Trump said in a clip from the G7.

Doocy concluded his report, “This memo of understanding is now being described as conceptual and as a very general document. And so when officials say we have to wait for the details, it is possible that we have to wait on the details because nobody has figured out the details.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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