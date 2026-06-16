Hillary Clinton Savages Joe Biden: ‘He Made a Terrible Mistake… For the Country’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton savaged ex-President Joe Biden’s decision to try to run again in 2024 during an event in New York City on Monday night.

Clinton joined New Yorker editor in chief David Remnick for a sit-down discussion and weighed in on how the Democrats stumbled and allowed for a situation where President Donald Trump was able to get reelected.

“He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country. He had said that he would not run again. And counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky,” Clinton began, adding:

But I believe if he had kept to that plan and said, in, say, the late summer of ’23, that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass, you know, the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest. And very sadly, I believe whoever emerged from that contest, whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else, would have beaten Donald Trump. So I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden. But once he didn’t move, and and did not, you know, admit that he had said he was going to step aside and then decided not to, and held on for as long as he did, we were in a terrible dilemma.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election in July, following a disastrous June debate against Trump, which left pundits and observers questioning Biden’s mental fitness. Biden dropped out, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, replaced him on the ticket without a primary process. She went on to lose the general election to Trump as he swept every swing state.

Hillary Clinton said former President Joe Biden made a “terrible mistake” by running for reelection in 2024, arguing another Democratic nominee would have defeated President Trump had the party held a competitive primary. “He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy and… pic.twitter.com/6yakfsCMfv — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2026

Watch the full clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!