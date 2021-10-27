Meghan McCain Rips Lindsey Graham: He Isn’t Part of My Family, And Hasn’t Been for ‘A Very Long Time’

Meghan McCain rebuked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presuming to speak on behalf of her family with his recent comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

McCain has been in the news of late thanks to Bad Republican, her new audio memoir in which she spoke about her toxic relationship with her former co-hosts on The View. In another part of her memoir, however, she referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” while reflecting on her anger over their presence at the funeral service of her father, the late Senator John McCain.

“They should never have come, they had no business being there,” McCain said to Bravo’s Andy Cohen. “They had no goddamn business being there, and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”

McCain ire stems from the attacks former President Donald Trump has hurled at her father ever since he disrespected the late senator’s military service. Trump’s insults towards the late senator have continued even after his death, and McCain recently spoke of the “blood feud” between her and Trump in light of the ex-president’s latest attack on her family.

As it were, Lindsey Graham was a close friend of McCain’s while he was still alive, and in an interview with the Washington Post, the senator disputed the notion that Kushner and Trump’s daughter appeared at the funeral uninvited

“She was upset they were there — I understand that, and she has hard feelings but I know what happened and nobody showed up uninvited,” said Graham. “I love Meghan McCain and I understand how stressful all this has been for her and those who attack her dad will never be forgiven by her.”

While Graham claims that “their presence was approved,” McCain put out a scathing tweet telling the media to “stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related.”

“Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time,” she said. “He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop.”

