Once again, proving that the idea of being “too petty” is foreign to him, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Meghan McCain in a statement released Friday afternoon. And to be honest, “lashing out” is too generous a term.

Meghan McCain has just released a new audiobook called Bad Republican, in which she settles some scores from her time co-hosting The View and bravely reveals her struggles with post-partum depression. She has participated in several interviews —with Sean Hannity and Andy Cohen, among others— as a means to promote her book.

Apparently unhappy that McCain is getting attention, Trump felt obligated to add his two cents in what many reasonable people will see as a full-on BONKERS statement. “Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of “The View,” he opened, before turning to his well-documented animus to her father, Senator John McCain.

“At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan,” he continued. “In his own very special way, he was a RINO’s RINO.” He then followed his standard pattern of the past year or so, by suddenly pivoting to his baseless claims of election fraud, “won Arizona by a lot in 2016 and won Arizona by even more in 2020.”

The wild statement will do nothing for those currently defending the 45th president is of current sound mind, as he ends on a bizarre note that undermines Meghan McCain in a super passive-aggressive fashion.

“In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her ‘physically ill,'” he wrote. “She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good! ”

Get a grip dude.

Read the complete statement from Trump below:

