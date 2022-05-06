Meghan McCain’s New Memoir ‘Bad Republican’ Flops With Fewer Than 300 Copies Sold

Meghan McCain’s new book has flopped with fewer than 300 copies sold since its release, according to a report.

McCain dropped Bad Republican: A Memoir on April 26.

According to a listing for the 224-page book on Amazon, McCain “expresses how it is to feel like you no longer fit in with your political party.” The listing adds:

She tells of growing up the daughter of an American icon who shaped her life and details the heartbreaking final moments spent by his side. She recalls her (mis)adventures on the New York dating scene and brings us up to speed on meeting her now-husband. We hear her views on cancel culture and internet trolls as well as life backstage as the sole Republican at America’s most-watched daytime talk show—and why she decided to leave. … Unsparingly honest, deeply relatable, and highly entertaining, Bad Republican is as personal as a story gets. It’s a memoir imbued with an unmistakable maverick spirit.

According to the Washington Examiner, the book had only sold 244 copies as of Friday.

The book is available at Random House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers.

One person on Amazon who claimed to have read the book gave it one star out of five:

I was so looking forward to reading this as I am an independent and appreciate someone who can see all sides,” the review reads. What I got was a whiny little girl who complained about LIFE everything in life that EVERYONE has to deal with and most do it without feeling sorry for themselves… she is beyond blessed with family support and financial resources and she still whines about EVERYTHING that is simply life. so sorry I wasted my time.

A hardcover Bad Republican: A Memoir is selling for $26.39 on Amazon. A digital version is available for $13.99 on Kindle.

