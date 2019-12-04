First Lady Melania Trump ripped Judiciary impeachment hearing witness Professor Pamela Karlan for a joke she made that referenced Barron Trump.

As she talked about the difference between presidents and kings, Karlan said, “I will give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The Trump campaign and a number of conservatives ripped Karlan over her comment, and Matt Gaetz even scolded her over it during the hearing.

And now the First Lady has weighed in, tweeting, “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

