MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell ripped Barron Trump in a rant about the failure of President Donald Trump and his family to serve in the military in times of war, comparing Barron to then-Princess Elizabeth enlisting during World War II..

The U.S. military has raised the cutoff age to 42 years old as the war with Iran rages through its fourth week.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell opened his show with a commentary aimed at 42-year-old Eric Trump, who would now be eligible to serve, but which also hit the other Trump kids:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Donald Trump himself, of course, repeatedly and famously avoided the military draft during the Vietnam war, ultimately getting out of it with a note from his doctor saying that his feet that he spent the rest of his life playing golf on just could not serve in any capacity in the army. Not as a driver, not an office job. Just nothing.

After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and join the army to fight in his father’s war. But he didn’t. And so, Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history.

And so tonight, with the three Trumps available for military service in their father’s war, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump, the world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump.

It used to be unthinkable that a president of the United States could lead the country in war while his sons refused to go to war. All four of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s sons served in the military in World War Two, four of them. And no one considered that heroic. No one considered that brave at the time, because it was inconceivable that the president’s sons would not serve in the military during World War Two. That would have been a scandal, just as it is now completely inconceivable that a Trump would ever serve in the military under any circumstances.

Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War Two while her father was king of England. She drove an ambulance in London when London was being devastated by German bombing raids, and no one was surprised that she did that.

Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort? Imagine. Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England.

That is what it means to be a Trump more spoiled than the British royal family. There has already been an online movement urging Barron Trump to join the military to fight his father’s war, and now they can include Eric in that campaign. Eric and his older brother, Donald Jr., were of military enlistment age when their hometown was attacked on nine over 11. Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps, as the wars of their era began in Afghanistan and Iraq, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump followed in the family tradition of silently watching others go off to war.