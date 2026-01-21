Barron Trump ‘Saved’ Woman’s Life With Heroic Call to Police as She Was Being Attacked

A woman testified in an English court that Barron Trump “saved” her life when he found out she was being beaten by a jealous man and immediately called the police, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Metro UK reported jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London heard President Donald Trump’s son make the dramatic call to operators, telling them, “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”

Barron Trump contacted the cops after he made a FaceTime call to the young woman, with whom he is friends. He said he expected it to be a regular call, but quickly realized she was being attacked.

“I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit,” Trump told operators. He made the call from the U.S.

The Daily Mail reported 22-year-old Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev “was jealous of the American’s relationship with the woman and flew into a rage when he tried to phone her earlier that evening.”

Rumiantsev later went to the woman’s home and repeatedly punched her. Jurors were told he kicked the woman in the stomach and called her a “whore” and a “slut” during the video call with Barron Trump.

The woman praised Trump for springing into action during her testimony on Wednesday.

“He helped save my life,” she said. “That call was like a sign from God at that moment.”

The police operator was heard by jurors trying to get information from Trump — who was 18 years old at the time — on how he knew the woman. He was irked by the questions and urged the operators to get moving, jurors heard.

Here is that back-and-forth:

Operator: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you.” Barron Trump: “I met her on social media. She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.” He added a moment later, “So sorry for being rude.”

Trump said it took him a few minutes to find the right phone number for the British police. He made the call at 2:23 a.m. London time — or 9:23 p.m. ET.

Rumiantsev is facing assault charges, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and perverting a court of justice, The Daily Mail reported.

