Barron Trump Reportedly Spoke to Accused Rapist Andrew Tate on Zoom and Received Dating Advice From Tate Associate

President Donald Trump’s 19-year-old son Barron Trump spoke to self-proclaimed misogynist influencer and accused rapist Andrew Tate on Zoom and received dating advice from one of Tate’s associates, according to a report from the New York Times.

Barron “admired” Tate and “spoke with him over Zoom last year, according to Justin Waller, a mutual friend who was on the call,” the Times reported on Wednesday.

During their Zoom call, the two reportedly “discussed their shared belief that the Romanian [rape and trafficking] criminal case was an effort to silence the Tates.”

Waller – who has been described as “Andrew Tate’s best friend” – also reportedly built a relationship with the president’s son.

“As [Barron’s] father was going after young male voters on the campaign trail, the teenager hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago for influencers,” the Times reported. “Among them was Mr. Waller, who has helped run the Tates’ courses and told The Times he is widely seen as the ‘third brother.'”

Waller likened himself to a “big brother” figure to Barron in an interview with the Times and revealed that he had even spoken to the president’s son about dating.

Waller also told the newspaper Barron was “not a bad ally to have – let’s be frank.”

Tate – who once declared, “I am absolutely sexist, I am absolutely a misogynist” – has previously boasted about his relationship with the Trump family, claiming in 2023, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well.”

A lawyer for the Tate brothers called the New York Times report “fake news.”

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate are currently under investigation in three separate countries – Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States – where they have been accused of rape and human trafficking.