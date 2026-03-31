MS NOW hosts Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell singled out a protest sign targeting First Son Barron Trump for praise after a weekend of anti-Trump “No Kings” protests.

Over the weekend, more than 8 million Americans participated in the third round of “No Kings” protests — a popular feature of which were provocative anti-Trump protest signs.

During the toss on Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, both hosts praised the protests, especially the “Draft Barron” sign,” and O’Donnell joked that he definitely was only “covering” and not “participating”:

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Good evening, Rachel. I have to say, some of the signs at the No Kings protests, especially the ones I saw on Saturday, were among just the best pieces of creative writing I’ve seen.

And in the shortest number of characters, sometimes with an assist from art, sometimes just the words but but just brilliant many of them I cannot say on TV.

That’s hard. But just just so great — really really great

MS NOW HOST RACHEL MADDOW: My friend Bill sent me one of somebody just holding up a sign that they had made like on the back of a file folder that just said, “You suck at golf!”.

Which I thought, you know what, that’s probably going to land like a nuclear bomb in some places. If that can be in the places–.

I saw somebody holding one that said “Draft Barron.”

That was a pretty well done.

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Yes! We’ve got a version of that. Nick Ramsey, our executive producer, took an Upstate New York protest, got one that involves that very question that we’re going to show during this hour.

I mean, I could, we won’t, but I could just do… Several minutes of showing the protest signs, because they just capture the moment they capture what people are feeling so well. And to do it with wit, to me, is just an extra treat.

MS NOW HOST RACHEL MADDOW: Yeah, I feel like we can’t go to protests and stuff because it’s part of our news standards that we can’t attend these things, but I feel like if I did…

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: No one like no one told me I couldn’t go.

MS NOW HOST RACHEL MADDOW: You can you can cover them–.

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: That’s what I was doing I was yeah silently covering them. And not saying a word to anyone and taking some pictures and walking around.

MS NOW HOST RACHEL MADDOW: That counts as covering them, Lawrence, that’s fine. I didn’t, I didn’t I was just thinking that if I was gonna go, yeah, go ahead.

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: I also had a covid mask and a hat and sunglasses because I just thought I would prefer to actually get through this without having to have thousands of conversations with people saying “What’s Rachel Maddow really like?”.

I just I just thought you know I don’t have the time today, you know if one of the time I could handle it.

MS NOW HOST RACHEL MADDOW: Retroactively outing yourself isn’t a good strategy for moving forward with these Lawrence. I’m just saying.

MS NOW HOST LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Well, uh, it was fun. I’ll say that. Thanks, Rachel.