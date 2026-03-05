MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Invokes Barron Trump in Rant on War Dead — And Trump Kids Not Serving

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell invoked First Son Barron Trump in a rant on American war dead and the failure of President Donald Trump and his family to serve in the military in times of war.

The war with Iran has claimed the lives of at least six American servicemembers — with Trump reportedly telling senators that more will die before the campaign is over.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell opened his show with a commentary blasting Trump and his family’s “flawless record of avoiding military service,” singling out Barron and others by name:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: The Trump family’s flawless record of avoiding military service would be unremarkable if Donald Trump never started a war. But when your father starts a war, an illegal and unconstitutional war, and you are of the age that is eligible to fight and die in your father’s war, what do you do? There is no suspense tonight about what Barron Trump will do. He will do nothing. In two weeks, he will have his 20th birthday party. It will surely be a lavish affair. None of his friends will show up in military uniforms. No one who Barron Trump has ever been in a classroom with is likely to have joined the military. Donald Trump has been quoted by his former White House chief of staff, saying that soldiers killed in combat are suckers and losers. What does that make a soldier who wasn’t in combat and is killed? What does that make? A soldier who was an IT specialist, who was never supposed to be exposed to anything more dangerous than a computer screen, who got killed in action, sitting in what was the safety of his office until Donald Trump started a war. Barron Trump will not be attending Declan Coady’s funeral. Barron Trump, like every member of the Trump family, has never attended the military funeral of someone that they know who was killed in action. Like Barron Trump, Declan Coady was a college student, a sophomore at Drake University and an Army reservist from West Des Moines, Iowa. He was an IT guy, an army IT specialist. He graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 2023, and he was one of the first American military personnel killed in Donald Trump’s war. The others in the first group of names released were Captain Cody Khork, 35 years old, from Winter Haven, Florida. Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, age 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska. And Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, who was 39 years old. Tiffany Trump is 32 years old and eligible for military service in her father’s war. No one in the Trump family will ever have any idea what it’s like when they come and ring your doorbell.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!