Men With Zip Ties Confront Elementary School Principal After School Told Covid-Exposed Child to Quarantine

An elementary school principal in Tucson, Arizona was confronted in a menacing fashion by three men after the son of one of the men was told by the school to quarantine after he was exposed to a person with Covid-19. The directive was in accordance the school’s county health department guidelines. As a result, the boy was told he could not go on a scheduled trip.

Mesquite Elementary School principal Diane Vargo said that on Thursday the father of the student came to the school and was making a scene by acting aggressively toward staff. Vargo invited him to her office, and the man took her up on it and filmed their interaction. Then, two men who Vargo said were in communication with the father stormed into her office. At least one of the men was carrying zip ties.

The father threatened to make a citizen’s arrest.

“I asked them to leave and they would not,” Vargo said.

“In order for our school to remain open, we have to follow Pima County Health Department,” she stated. “I tried to explain that. He didn’t want to hear it. I felt threatened. My assistant and I were scared.”

The school called the Tucson Police Department and Vargo left her office while the men remained. Police cited the father, a 40-year-old, for trespassing.

“His father wanted him here,” Vargo said of the student in question. “He sat right next to him, and he witnessed all of it. He saw the threats. He saw the aggressiveness. He saw the large zip ties. He saw it all and I felt really, really bad for him.”

