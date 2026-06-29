BREAKING: Ruben Gallego Under Federal Investigation Over Campaign Spending, Axios Reports

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is under federal investigation for alleged campaign finance violations, Axios reported Monday.

The Department of Justice investigation arose from a “whistleblower complaint” out of California, a source told the outlet.

The complaint alleged that Gallego used a Political Action Committee’s money “to fund excursions to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World with his family,” the report said.

Axios added that Gallego’s office did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

News of the DOJ probe comes after the Senate Ethics Committee cleared Gallego of financial and sexual misconduct allegations brought by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Luna’s accusations followed the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who both denied allegations of sexual misconduct against them.

In a letter to Gallego dated June 26, which was obtained by NBC News, the bipartisan committee wrote that their investigation “did not find evidence” of wrongdoing.

“We are writing to inform you that the Select Committee on Ethics (the Committee) dismissed a complaint filed against you by Representative Anna Paulina Luna,” the six-member panel wrote.

The letter continued:

Specifically, the complaint alleged campaign finance violations and inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature. In response to your request for an investigation, the Committee referred these allegations to you and requested additional information on April 17 and May 15, 2026. Based on the investigation of the Committee, the Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated Federal law, Senate Rules or related standards of conduct.

Gallego responded to the dismissal in a statement:

Today’s dismissal reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies. I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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