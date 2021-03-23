Miami Beach police have confiscated “about” 100 guns from spring break visitors so far this year, Mayor Dan Gelber (D) said in an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

“The problem has been that this really isn’t spring break the way we might think of spring break from our youth,” Gelber said in the Tuesday interview. “These aren’t college juniors letting off steam after finals. It’s really some of the people that were coming … some of them were coming to create problems and chaos. Some had guns.”

The city has experienced more than 1,000 arrests since the 2021 spring break season began. It imposed an 8 p.m. curfew last week in attempt to stem the unrest, while even many private businesses in both Miami Beach and the neighboring city of Miami have been opting to begin closing their doors before curfew hours begin.

Gelber, a Democrat, attributed partial blame to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for declining to impose more restrictions related to Covid-19 around the state, despite the generally strict rules in place in Miami Beach. “One of the problems is that Florida is totally open,” Gelber said. “People are coming down here. Airfare is very cheap. There’s not a lot of other destinations open like our city, so we’re getting an enormous crush of people coming here.”

The mayor added that the gun-related arrests were coming as a result of cameras capturing suspects with outstanding warrants entering the city. “We’ve caught about 100 guns in the group,” Gelber said. “And usually you get those from cars that have a warrant for them. The drivers have warrants, so they’re people who shouldn’t be carrying a weapon. So it was very much a concern to us.”

Watch above via Fox News.

