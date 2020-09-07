President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen in his upcoming new book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” claims Trump disparagingly referred to Black world leaders with racist insults.

In an excerpt from Cohen’s new book, obtained by The New York Times, the former lawyer claims that Trump “expressed low opinions of all Black folks, from music to culture and politics.”

Cohen alleges that Trump referred to Nelson Mandela as, “no leader,” while also claiming the president called Kwame Jackson, “a homophobic slur.”

Furthermore, Trump according to his once personal lawyer stated, “Tell me one country run by a Black person that isn’t a shithole.”

The book, slated to be released on Tuesday, also brings to light Trump’s deep hatred of President Barack Obama.

