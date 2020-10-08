Michigan AG Reveals Stunning Details of Militia Plot to Instigate Civil War, Kidnap and Kill Gov. Whitmer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) held a news conference on Thursday to reveal the stunning details of a plot by militia group Wolverine Watchment to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, instigate a civil war, and “target” law enforcement officials.

The announcement comes after news broke that the FBI thwarted the militia plot and arrested those involved.

Nessel began by reporting that all seven individuals, who are either in the Wolverine Watchmen or associates of the militia group, are now in custody for their involvement in the terrorist act.

“The individuals in custody are suspected to have attempted to identify home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan, and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan,” Nessel revealed.

The Attorney General then explained that the charges are still subject to change once federal level law enforcement officials review all the evidence obtained during the raid of 24-year-old Ty Garbin’s home in Hartland on Wednesday night.

Nessel listed each charge, which included felony counts for providing material for a terrorist attack, felony counts for terrorist acts, gang membership charges, and charges for possessions of a firearm.

