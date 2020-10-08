Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn’t visited the White House for two months, which he attributed to their approach to public health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell drew a contrast between himself and the Trump administration in terms of adhering to safety protocols.

I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Bloomberg reports McConnell went on to say that some people are “paying the price” for not fully complying with mask-wearing and social distancing.

“You’ve heard about other places that have had a different view and they are, you know, paying the price for it,” McConnell reportedly said.

The remarks from the Senate majority leader come after President Donald Trump, his administration and campaign staff, plus numerous top Republicans were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The outbreak seemed to originate from a White House Rose Garden event that appears to have been a super-spreader, and the Trump administration has been repeatedly criticized for flouting public safety recommendations throughout the pandemic.

Watch above.

