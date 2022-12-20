Missing Sacramento Woman Found Alive After Five Days, Investigator Credits Nancy Grace With Helping to Locate Her

A missing 24-year-old Sacramento, California woman was located safe last week after a five-day search, and investigators are crediting Nancy Grace with helping to keep the case in the headlines.

Aeris Hammock was last seen on December 9th near a popular ice cream shop in Sacramento, Gunther’s Ice Cream. Hammock appeared in footage from numerous neighborhood security cameras, in which she appeared to be looking for someone.

According to Fox40 News, after not being able to get in contact with her for several hours, her family worried for her safety due to a medical condition. They went out looking for her that night and were able to locate her abandoned car and phone.

Upon further inspection, they reportedly noticed her phone had months of messages and phone calls deleted.

After hearing of Aeris Hammock’s disappearance, longtime crime commentator Nancy Grace jumped on the case and covered the story during a recent episode of her show Crime Stories.

She featured Charles Hammock, Aeris’s father, and connected him with rescue expert Brian Fitzgibbons of USPA Nationwide Security.

The pair established a tip line for people to call who had information that could lead to Aeris return.

Soon after, a successful tip came through that allowed police and investigations to locate Aeris and ensure that she was safe.

Fitzgibbons thanked Grace and credited her with helping to spur the search efforts.

“The media coverage was the key ingredient to locating Aeris” Fitzgibbons said. “Nancy Grace covering Aeris’ disappearance was what kept her story alive with local news outlets.”

Aeris father, Charles, was incredibly thankful for the search efforts. “The team from USPA provided us a true reminder that there are good people left in the world,” Hammock said.

Regarding Aeris Hammock’s case, Grace told Mediaite: “As we approach Christmas especially, I am so grateful Crime Stories could help bring Aeris back. I don’t know what she is living through, but I’m so relieved she could be helped. I’m so blessed to have a wonderful team at FOX Nation and Crime Online, all of us committed to fighting crime and finding missing people every single day.”

