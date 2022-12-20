Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Republican ‘Friends’ of ‘Sabotaging Our Country’ By Not Backing McCarthy

Controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) dropped a 25-tweet thread on Tuesday in support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) embattled bid to become House speaker. In the thread, Greene took aim at her “friends” in the House GOP conference and offered them some very tough words.

“It’s time for my friends in the Never Kevin Caucus to stop lying to the base just bc they don’t like Kevin McCarthy,” Greene wrote at the end of the thread.

“They do not have a plan and there is no consensus candidate,” she added, concluding, “Sabotaging the country for personal reasons is not brave or righteous, it’s selfish and foolish.”

Greene’s thread came a day after she hit back at fellow MAGA hardliner Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) who took a jab at Greene over her support for McCarthy.

“Well you know, I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” said Boebert at a recent right-wing Turning Point USA event. “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this,” Boebert added, jabbing at one of Greene’s most famous conspiracy theorist comments.

“The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites,” hit back Greene on Twitter, also blasting Boebert for taking money from the MAGA movement, while not staying loyal. Greene, notably, is one of the top fundraisers in the GOP.

In other tweets in her lengthy thread, Greene focused on the need for MAGA leaders to actually deliver results for their voters.

“Being a conservative and antiestablishment, I used to criticize Kevin McCarthy a lot,” Greene began.

“In fact, I’ve criticized many people and still do because I’m so incredibly frustrated with what a failure our government is to our people. I firmly believe it’s our job to fix it, but we, Republicans will never fix anything when we say Never someone just because we don’t like them,” she continued, adding:

To the Democrat’s credit, they don’t do that. And I’ve watched them pass incredibly horrible things the past two years, and the country is suffering and will suffer worse because of their amazing ability to work together in-spite of their differences. Not us, we’re the Party of Never and it’s ruining everything. It’s also lying to the base about a “plan” that doesn’t exist, no candidate, & no way of working that I refuse to be part of and silent about.

Greene continued by posting some of McCarthy’s policy positions and noting she doesn’t necessarily like him personally – as that is beside the point.

“For me, I don’t support someone based on their personality, whether they’re popular or not, or other shallow meaningless reasons,” Greene wrote, adding:

We aren’t electing a prom king, pope, or fraternity president. But the Never crowd treats it this way & they’re killing our ability to be effective.

